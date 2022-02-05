Happiness! Mom-to-be Sanjjanaa Galrani shines bright in her recent maternity shoot

Sanjjanaa Galrani is expecting her first child with her husband Azeez Pasha who is a doctor by profession
Sanjjanaa Galrani

MUMBAI: Sanjjanaa Galrani has shared stunning pics from her maternity photo shoot. Like Kajal Aggarwal and Bharti Singh, she also went voluminous with ruffles. This is her first child. It seems she has gained 18 kgs for the child. Sanjjanaa Galrani decided to plan a family when she was 35 and thought it was high time.

Her husband Azeez Pasha is a cardiovascular specialist in Bengaluru. The actress spent 80 days in jail for alleged drug dealing in 2020. Since 2021, she has been busy with new projects. In fact, not many knew of her hush-hush wedding too.

Also Read: Adorable! Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Sanjjanaa Galrani flaunts her baby bump in the third trimester of her pregnancy

She said that she is enjoying the best of both Hindu and Muslim customs. Her Mangalorean parents got her seafood delicacies including the ghee roast. Her husband's side is planning a huge biryani affair as soon as Ramzan ends.

It seems her husband's parents wanted them to have a lavish reception but she decided to donate her wedding money to the technicians during the pandemic. The actress is also a philanthropist.

Also Read: Paras Chabra's suitor from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Sanjjanaa Galrani tests COVID positive

Sanjjanaa Galrani was one of the contestants on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. This was in 2019-2020. It seems she was already engaged to Azeez then.

Sanjjanaa Galrani said that her marriage to Azeez Pasha was not a secret but she never intended to make it public. The couple knew one another from the time she was 16. He is a doctor by profession.

Credit: BollywoodLife

