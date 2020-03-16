Happiness! Neetu Kapoor’s reaction to paparazzi calling her ‘Dadi Banne Wale Ho Aap’ is UNMISSABLE

Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt who got married in April this year in an intimate ceremony in their Mumbai residence will be seen sharing the screen space together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra

nettu

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt, on Monday announced the news of her pregnancy with a special post on her Instagram account. Soon after Alia shared the post, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor, who was snapped by the paps as she was leaving her vanity van presumably for a shoot in Mumbai, has reacted to the good news.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor: Finally, I am an actress by choice (IANS Interview)

As the paps congratulated Neetu Kapoor on the news her son and daughter-in-law, Ranbir and Alia shared Monday morning, she smiled graciously. Neetu is seen humbly thanking the paps for congratulating her.

Meanwhile, many big Bollywood celebrities also poured wishes for the soon-to-be-parents. "Oh my my Congratulationsssss" actor Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post. Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion". Karan Johar commented, "Heart is bursting", followed by three heart emoticons.

Also Read: Revealed! Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor finally opens up on why she refused Jaya Bachchan’s role in THIS film

The Brahmastra couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The Rockstar actor also has Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.

Happiness! Neetu Kapoor's reaction to paparazzi calling her 'Dadi Banne Wale Ho Aap' is UNMISSABLE
Latest Video