Happiness! Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday is a week later, but crazy fans wish her in advance

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill will turn a year older on January 27, but #Sidnaaz fans have started trending on her birthday 7 days earlier. #SidNaaz fans started trending 'Happy B'day Naaz' on Twitter. One user wrote, 'HAPPY B'DAY NAAZ If pre birthday trend is this ..what is going to happen on the d day Shehnaaz baby ..love you', while the other wrote, 'HAPPY B'DAY NAAZ The most beautiful soul MAY YOU HAVE ALL THE HAPPINESS OF THIS WORLD stay safe from EVIL EYES'.

@Shabinahere_ wrote, “Happy Birtjday Naaz..The most beautiful soul.. May you have all the happiness of this world.”

While @iSubhankarPaul wrote, “God Bless you #ShehnaazGill..”Happy B’Day Naaz”.

#SidNaaz has been sending birthday wishes for Shehnaaz and it is the best birthday gift for the birthday girl.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill managed to win millions of hearts with her stint in the show. Her camaraderie with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla became the talk of the town. Their chemistry managed others to fall for them. Within no time, their fans started calling them #SidNaaz.

Credit: BollywoodLife