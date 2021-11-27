Happiness: Sidharth Shukla’s family to release Late actor’s solo rap song featuring his soulful voice as a tribute on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s name resonates with happiness, love and admiration not only because of his stint in cult show Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak but also because of what he brought on the table in reality show Bigg Boss 13.

His participation brought him nationwide fame and made him the number 1 heartthrob in the entertainment industry.

The actor’s demise came as a huge shock to the entire nation. The Bigg Boss 13 winner and Balika Vadhu actor passed away on September 2 after suffering a heart attack. It is still hard for everyone to believe the fact that he is no more with us. Fans have been keeping him alive by sharing his memories on social media.

Recently, fans had requested Habit makers to release the music video which was shot with Shehnaaz Gill. The unfinished video was released on fans demand with the BTS clips that were shot for the song in the backdrop of the song.

The latest we hear is his family has decided to release his rap on his birth anniversary, i.e., on December 12. Apparently, the late actor always wanted to be a rapper. In fact, he had recorded a rap early this summer.

As per the report, G Skillz, who has composed several Punjabi tracks, has given music and Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha is rumoured to have penned the lyrics of the rap. It is also being said that Shehnaaz has been closely working on the track to make it a perfect tribute for Sidharth. A source was quoted by HT as saying, "The number is an upbeat one, full of life. It is all about Sidharth's journey. Shehnaaz has been working closely on the track and ensuring it is a perfect tribute. The song will be a solo, featuring Shukla's voice. The music video will stick to being lyrical and not something extravagant."

