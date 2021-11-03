HAPPINESS! Sony SAB actors extend heartiest Diwali wishes to their fans, share fond memories of this festival

MUMBAI: The biggest festival of the year, Diwali, is here, and it is indeed a happy occasion for everyone.

The festival of lights brings joy and happiness as millions celebrate this occasion with much fanfare.

We all have always had the greatest memories of this beautiful festival.

Our television stars have often shared their fondest memories of Diwali with their fans.

So, let's take a look at what these celebs have to say.

Ssudeep Sahir aka Rajeev Bansal from Tera Yaar Hoon Main:

“Diwali is the festival of lights, happiness and positivity. I think I have been very fortunate enough as I had an opportunity of experiencing two starkly different kinds of Diwali. We used to start weeks before Diwali during my childhood in Delhi and bombard the letterboxes outside the house. Then, when everybody in the house used to sleep, My dad and I used to start bursting crackers at around 2 AM in the night. During my childhood, my neighbour played cricket with me, and if by any chance the ball used to go on his balcony, his family never returned the ball. So, I remember that I used to put a bomb in his letterbox and blast it open every year without fail. In Mumbai, Diwali is great. We don't step out of our house, stay back home, and enjoy the day with family. This year, we aren't going to celebrate it since I lost my mother-in-law, but otherwise, my family comes over, and we spend time with them since we don't get it otherwise due to our hectic schedules.”

Shaalien Malhotra aka Special Agent Karan from Ziddi Dil- Maane Na:

Diwali is a joyous occasion, and the vibes around it are so delightful and happy. During the festival, you get an opportunity to meet your friends and family and exchange gifts with each other. To me, Diwali means to form a strong connection and equation with your loved and closest ones. Since my childhood, my mom performed Puja at my place, and then we used to light up Diyas and decorate the house with lights. My fondest memory of Diwali is being at my home with my family since it has been ages celebrating Diwali with them. After losing my mom this year, I miss celebrating Diwali at home with my family and having a good meal. Whenever I am in Mumbai, my friends visit my house, and we play many card games. I think the festive season gives you an opportunity to spend ample time with your loved ones, so make the most out of it. I wish my fans and well-wishers a happy Diwali and urge them to celebrate it with family and friends.

Yukti Kapoor aka Karishma Singh from Maddam Sir:

I believe the festival of Diwali is about spreading happiness, and undoubtedly the best part about Diwali is lighting up Diyas. Diwali gives you a very different and happy feeling as you watch the city decorated so beautifully and the cherry on the cake are the lights that make it so pretty and aesthetic. Everybody decks up in the evening during Diwali, and it’s so much fun as you get to spend quality time with your family. I haven’t had a chance to spend Diwali with my family for some time since I have my shoots lined up. But yes, I have tons of memories of doing Diwali shopping with my family. We used to do a get-together with all my relatives in Jaipur and have dinner together. My favourite food during Diwali is Chhole- Bhature and Chawal and, needless to say, all famous Punjabi delicacies. Whenever I am here in Mumbai for Diwali, I visit card parties that my friends host and enjoy the festival with them. I don’t know how to play cards, but I happen to win every time. This Diwali, I urge all my fans and viewers to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali by just lighting up Diyas and protecting our mother nature!

Kunal Karan Kapoor aka Sid Ganju from Ziddi Dil- Maane Na:

Diwali, to me, has always been about beautiful lights that make the place look so aesthetic, especially shooting lights. I feel Diwali means illuminating from within. During my childhood, I remember that the Pooja thali would have bundles, and like a delighted kid, I would get a bundle of one rupee note, and the little kid in me was so happy. My favourite delicacy during the festive season, hands down, has to be KajuKatli. This year, I would either host a family get-together or meet my friends and spend quality time with them.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!

