Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actor Yogesh Tripathi says working with producers Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli for 15 years has been amazing: They’re like a family

MUMBAI: For any artist, comedy is not an easy genre to explore. More so, as Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh (Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) points out, when one is not in the mood or happy, still as an actor they have to perform the scenes well. He shares how he manages such situations in both his shows, Happu… and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, that are being produced by Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli under their banner Edit II Production.

“We modify the lines according to our requirements. Sometimes I've said that it looks the same and why make the scene of 1.5 pages or 3 pages, for example, the scenes that I have with my wife, kids, Ammaji, in Happu… or maybe in with Malkhan in Bhabiji… sometimes gets too long and that’s when we try to make sure that it does not get too stretched. When we drag on something, it becomes boring. Therefore we make alterations to avoid boredom for our audience. That's how 2000 episodes have been completed. Otherwise, reaching 200 episodes in a series nowadays is challenging. The show fails to run and becomes boring. This is not a 2.5-hour film. You produce a film with a point and the audience will not get bored. Every day, you have to bring something new. While Bhabiji… has been running for eight years, Happu has been there for 4 years. As a result, it is more difficult than a film. In films, you have extra time, you can edit and add on. Every day, a fresh tale must be aired in serials, and it must constantly be distinct so that viewers do not feel that episodes are getting repetitive. So coming up with a new story every day is more difficult for the writers than the actors.”

Ask him about the best compliment he has got for his work and the actor says, “I've heard from the audience that they can see some glimpses of Govinda’s timing in me. I recently shot an advertisement with Rajpal Yadav and Govinda and he mentioned that he likes my role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. These are the biggest compliments for me (smiles).”

Binaiferr and Sanjay know the pulse of the audience and ensure that quality of their content is never compromised. They are known for their brand in the industry. Yogesh too showers praises on them and shares that his working experience with the team has been excellent.

“Completing fifteen years with the production house feels like a family. We would not have been able to work with them for so long if it hadn't been like this. I have worked in F.I.R. for 6-7 years out of the 9 years the show was on air. After that, it's been 8 years since I have been doing Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and then they created a show with me. So it is no longer a production house, to me they are family. They themselves have told me that if I want to do a film, I can do it and they will adjust. They are quite supportive. So maybe that's why we've been working together for so long. And both the shows are on air and going well. Thankfully, the kind of public response we are getting, I think we will not get leave for some more years to come (laughs),” he signs off.