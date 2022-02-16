Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Charul Malik changes her SPELLING to Charrul Malik!

MUMBAI: Actors often change spellings due to several reasons.

(Also Read: Ayush Viz REVEALS that he had maximum fights with Hina Khan during Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai )

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Charrul Malik has revealed why she changed the spelling of her name from Charul to Charrul.

Talking about her belief in numerology, she says, "I believe in all good things, jo positive cheeze sunne milti hai main unn sabme believe karti hun, be it astrology, numerology or anything. So that’s the key. Moreover I have seen so many people changing their names and its spellings and seeing changes in their lives," she said.

She is also a part of the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as Rusa. "I don't appear too often on the show. But whenever I do, people tend to message me. That’s the best part and now people also relate, yeh pehele news anchor thi aur ab actress hai," says Charrul, who switched careers a couple of years ago.

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: Ayush Viz REVEALS that he had maximum fights with Hina Khan during Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai )