Happu Ki Ultan Paltan: Happu-Rajesh to be seen in a new avatar

MUMBAI: Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is one of the most popular comedy shows of the small screen. The sitcom is a spin-off of &TV's hit series, Bhabhji Ghar Par Hain. Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has done wonders and fans are loving to watch it.

We have seen Yogesh Tripathi as Inspector Happu Singh. Now, the show is set to witness a brand new avatar of Happu. Not just him, but his wife Rajesh too will be seen in a completely new avatar.

Yogesh Tripathi has shared the new look from the show on his Instagram account where he is barely recognizable and so is Rajesh.

It seems the show is set to take a leap where Happu and Rajesh will be seen as older ones.

Take a look at the pictures:

Happu and Rajesh look completely different and funny in their brand new avatars.

Are you excited to see Happu and Rajesh's new beginnings in the show? What do you think about their new avatars? Tell us in the comment section below.