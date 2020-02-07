News

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan: Happu-Rajesh to be seen in a new avatar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 05:31 PM

MUMBAI: Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is one of the most popular comedy shows of the small screen. The sitcom is a spin-off of &TV's hit series, Bhabhji Ghar Par Hain. Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has done wonders and fans are loving to watch it.

We have seen Yogesh Tripathi as Inspector Happu Singh. Now, the show is set to witness a brand new avatar of Happu. Not just him, but his wife Rajesh too will be seen in a completely new avatar.

Yogesh Tripathi has shared the new look from the show on his Instagram account where he is barely recognizable and so is Rajesh.

It seems the show is set to take a leap where Happu and Rajesh will be seen as older ones.

Take a look at the pictures:

Happu and Rajesh look completely different and funny in their brand new avatars.

Are you excited to see Happu and Rajesh's new beginnings in the show? What do you think about their new avatars? Tell us in the comment section below.

Tags > Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, &TV's, hit series, Rajesh, Bhabhji Ghar Par Hain, Yogesh Tripathi, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra unveils an album 'Mann Bheetar'

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra unveils an album '...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here