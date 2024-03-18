Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Marks 5 Years of Laughter and Entertainment!

MUMBAI: &TV's gharelu comedy Happu Ki Ultan Paltan celebrates its five-year milestone. The show, which narrates the escapades of Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), his Dabangg Dulhaniya Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra), an obstinate mother, Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri), and his nine notorious children, has been successfully entertaining the audiences with its rib-tickling tracks. The team celebrated the show milestone by cutting a cake on the set and dancing to music together.

Speaking about the show's success, producer Sanjay Kohli from Edit II Productions shared, "The show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has successfully achieved the idea of creating a show that can instantly lift anyone's mood. Today, as we mark five years of its completion, our ongoing commitment remains to deliver laughter and share the delight of comedy year after year. Moments like this hold significance and reaffirm our dedication to entertaining our audience while staying true to our values. I am immensely proud and extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Edit II and &TV for their tireless efforts and achievements. Above all, I thank our audience for their unwavering love, support, and appreciation."

Geetanjali Mishra, essaying Rajesh, added, “I am delighted to be a part of a show that has brought joy and laughter to its viewers for the past five years. Although I only joined the show last year, the strong bond between everyone on the set makes me feel like I have been a part of it forever. To kickstart our celebration of five years, we first visited Ujjain to express our gratitude to Mahadev at the Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. We also had the opportunity to meet and interact with our fans in Indore, and the overwhelming response I received from them truly touched me. People called me Rajjo, which shows how they graciously accepted me in this role. I hope to continue entertaining them and staying with the show until the end. I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the channel and the producer for their belief in me and for making me a part of this incredible journey.”

Himani Shivpuri, essayed by Katori Amma, says, “The unity and companionship we share as a team have gotten us to this moment, which we will cherish forever. My journey as Katori Amma has been more enduring and has changed with the trend, fulfilling the demands of the Indian audience. I have been in this industry for almost four decades and have played numerous characters, but Katori Amma will always be my most cherished role. These amazing five years would not have been possible without our producers, writers, directors, actors, and technicians, who have worked towards making this show so successful and for so long. Cheers to five years of laughter and madness.”

Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh, concluded, “I am grateful to the channel, producer, and our audience for the show's success. I must say the show has given me a new identity in the industry, and people’s love for the character of Happu Singh is boundless. To celebrate this milestone and the Mahashivratri festival, I visited Indore and Ujjain with my on-screen wife, Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra), to seek blessings at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain. Upon returning, the celebrations continued with a cake-cutting ceremony on our sets with the cast and crew, who worked tirelessly day and night to make the show successful. I hope the audience’s love for the show continues for many years.”

