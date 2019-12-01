Happu Ki Ultan Paltan star Kamna Pathak who is a glam diva in real life

MUMBAI: Kamna Pathak who plays the of Happu Singh's wife Rajesh in &TV's show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is one of the funniest characters of the show. While we have always seen Happu and Rajesh fighting for some or the other thing, their impeccable comic skills can make anyone go crazy.



Kamna who plays the role of a housewife who has nine kids, is always seen in beautiful sarees. However, the actress is quite stunning and glamorous in real life. If you check Kamna's Instagram account, there are many wonderful pictures which spell sheer elegance and beauty.



Take a look at the pictures:

Not many are aware that Kamna is a theatre artist. The actress also starred in an English movie titled, Mango Dreams. The multi-talented actress has also mentored a participant in a reality show Sabse Bada Kalakaar.



What do you think about this glamorous and talented actress? Tell us in the comments.