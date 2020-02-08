News

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan star Yogesh Tripathi shared the screen with THIS superstar; shares a picture

MUMBAI: &TV's show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a spin-off of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. The show is being well-recevied by the fans with Happu's comic character who makes us go LOL. 

Yogesh Tripathi's character from the show became instant famous among the fans and they are loving his mind-blowing comic timing. 

The actor has been a part of lots of comedy shows in the past. And now, Yogesh revealed one of the throwback moments of his Ad film days when he shared the screen with Bollywood's legend Amitabh Bachchan. The actor shared the moment on his Instagram account. 

Bachhan ji k sath ek purani ad film

It was a privilege for Yogesh to share the screen space with the megastar. 

On the work front, Yogesh has done shows like Jija ji chhat par hain, Bhabhiji Ghar par hai, FIR, among others,

 

