Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Here’s why TV actor Aastha Chaudhary loves him!

MUMBAI: There is admiration which we have for our idols and then there is undying love! The latter is what TV actor Aastha Chaudhary feels for superstar Hrithik Roshan. The actor says that she has been a fan of Hrithik since his first film and continues to simply adore him. “I never shoot on the day his film releases. Even today, I make sure to take leave on that day and watch his film, first day, first show,” says Aastha, who was last seen in the show Kesari Nandan.



Talking about how she became his fan, Aastha says that it was a picture in the newspaper before his first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which changed everything for her. “His first film came in 2000 and I had board exams and was not able to watch it. At that time, his picture came in the newspaper in a checked shirt and denim and with a guitar. It was love at first sight. I was like, ‘Who is this?’ After my exams, I watched the film and fell in love. I have seen it more than 80 times. I watch it whenever it comes on TV and the part where he dies, I still get sad,” she says.



Ask her which is her favorite film and she says, “I like Lakshay. It is a well-made film in the Indian Army. He has performed so well. I also like Super 30.”



It is the way Hrithik has overcome all his challenges that motivates Aastha. “He is very dedicated. I have watched all of his interviews and I know that he has so many physical issues, which he deals with. He still stammers and he practices for that. He had back issues too and he defeated everything and became successful. He is the most handsome, good looking hero today. He is such an inspiration,” she says, adding, “He is my all-time favorite hero. Before that I never liked an actor, I used to like sportsmen. Whenever I see his picture, I tear his picture and bring it home. In fact, there was a time when I used to do this all the time. I used to put his pictures in a book and I still have them with me today. Once I had exams and my dad tore some of the pictures and I felt so bad.”



Aastha really wants to meet him but in a professional capacity. “I know a lot of people who know him but I don’t want to meet him like that. I want to meet him when he comes to my set to promote his film. I want to meet him when we get to work together and share a frame together,” she says.