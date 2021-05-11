Happy birthday Karan Tacker: Here is proof that the actor is a foodie

MUMBAI: Karan Tacker is known for his charming looks and acting skills. He started his acting career with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi.

But the actor gained fame with the role of Shaantanu in the TV serial Rang Badalti Odhani. He has worked in TV reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Kitchen Champion, etc. Karan is also an excellent and immensely entertaining host, who has been part of The Voice India, Nach Baliye 9, etc. Apart from his flourishing career, the actor is immensely famous for his love for bikes and food. On his birthday, we bring to you moments where the actor expressed his love for food on social media. Have a look.

Popcorn - The actor loves to snack when he is at home and it seems his favorite snack is popcorn.

Cake - There is no better way to celebrate than having something sweet. He shared a picture with some fruits and cake to fulfill his sweet cravings.

Matches and snacks - The actor loves to watch matches and his fun is incomplete without some good snacks.

Early morning hunger - Karan Tacker has the perfect solution for morning hunger. A quick fix with the banana pancake with tasty and healthy food.

Credits: Pinkvilla