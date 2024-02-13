Happy Birthday! Rashmi Desai: Her Journey to Becoming the Highest-paid TV Actress

MUMBAI: Rashmi Desai, the acclaimed television actress, marks another year today, reflecting on her remarkable journey in the entertainment industry. Her path to success began in 2002 with her debut in the Assamese film "Kanyadaan," followed by her Bollywood entry in 2004 with "Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke."

However, it was her role in Colors TV's enduring soap opera "Uttaran," which she joined in 2009, that propelled her to fame. Playing a parallel lead alongside Tina Datta and Nandish Sandhu, Rashmi garnered widespread recognition, establishing herself as a household name across India.

Before her breakthrough in "Uttaran," Rashmi embarked on her television journey with appearances in shows like "Ravan" on Zee TV in 2006 and "Pari Hoon Main" on Star One in 2008, where she portrayed the characters of Nikki Shrivastav and Pari Rai Choudhary, respectively.

In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmi courageously disclosed her early struggles in the industry, including encounters with the casting couch. Despite facing adversity, she persevered, earning acclaim for her roles in shows like "Dil Se Dil Tak" and "Ishq Ka Rang Safed," as well as cameo appearances in films such as "Gabbar Singh" and "Dabangg 2."

Rashmi further diversified her portfolio with forays into reality TV, showcasing her talents on shows like "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5," "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6," and "Nach Baliye 7." Her memorable stint on "Bigg Boss 13" further solidified her status as a household name.

Today, Rashmi stands as one of the highest-paid actresses in television, boasting an impressive portfolio of assets, including multiple flats and luxury cars. With upcoming film projects like "Mission Laila" and "Hisaab Barabar" on the horizon, her trajectory shows no signs of slowing down.

Despite personal challenges, including her divorce from co-star Nandish Sandhu in 2016, Rashmi Desai continues to inspire audiences with her resilience, talent, and unwavering determination.

