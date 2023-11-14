Happy Children’s Day! Celebrities talk about the films they loved as kids!

Nikhil

MUMBAI: From Aanand to Masoom; here is what these celebrities binge-watched as kids!

Nikhil Nanda:

Masoom is the film that has remained in my memory since childhood. The way they depicted the struggle of the child who wants to get accepted in a step family, was very heart touching. All of this made it my favourite film since those times. I watched it recently, about 5 to 6 years ago. But it is still close to my heart. Lakdi Ki Kathi still remains embedded in my mind.

Yashashri Masurkar:

My school used to organise a lot of movie days on occasions like Children’s Day or Republic Day. They took us to the theatre once or twice a year to watch any old film that was appropriate for children. I remember watching Do Aankhen Barah Haath on Children's Day and it blew me away. The thought of one person trying to bring a change was very inspiring. I have watched it again later in my life and the simplicity of storytelling has blown my mind. I believe school plays a huge role in moulding children and mine did right by me.

Anupama Solanki:

When I was a child, we used to celebrate Bhai Dooj like Raksha Bandhan, but now, due to our busy lifestyle, I have not celebrated Bhai Dooj for the last 6, 7 years. I used to talk on the phone and we would wish each other happy Bhai Dooj. Surprises are less now due to my shoot and brother office work but I always feel excited to miss my childhood days and I feel very fortunate that I lived that golden era. My favourite film was Sunny Deol’s Border because my father is in the army so I love that movie because Desh Bhakti is in my blood. I have seen many war situations when my father was on duty so I have some emotional connection with this movie. Apart from this, my favourite movies are Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Megha Sharma:

I remember all the childhood movies I grew up watching. Some of them are Home Alone, Baby's Day Out, Matilda and Mean Girls. I also liked all the Christmas movies. They were very light and full of morals. Even today when I feel down, I always binge on to these movies on Netflix.

Mehul Vyas:

Being a cricket fan as a child, Lagaan was the first film that was based on cricket. I have watched the film umpteen number of times. I still watch it whenever it comes on tv. Lagaan is considered inspiring due to its underdog theme, portraying a group of villagers overcoming adversity through teamwork and determination. The film's depiction of resilience, unity, and the triumph of the human spirit resonates with audiences, making it a source of inspiration for many. Additionally, the context of challenging the British colonial rule through a cricket match adds depth to the narrative, making it a powerful and motivational story. I recently saw the Film again. The impact was such that I was filled with strength to overcome any challenge. 

 

