Happy Friendship Day: From Rupali Ganguly-Sucheeta Tridevi, Akash Choudhary-Naina Singh to Shiv Thakre-Abdu Rozik; BFFs of the Telly Town

Rupali Ganguly-Sucheeta Trivedi, Akash Choudhary-Naina Singh to Shiv Thakre-Abdu Rozik: Celebrating Tinsel Town's Most Heartfelt BFF Connections
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 23:00
Friendship Day

MUMBAI: As the calendar flips to another Friendship Day, we're here to celebrate the enchanting camaraderie that flourishes behind the glitz and glamor of Tinsel Town. From red carpets to cozy coffee dates, the bonds between Tinsel Town's closest pals remain as heartwarming as ever. Through highs and lows, laughter and tears, these BFFs prove that the silver screen isn't the only place where magic happens. 

Check out are the extraordinary friendships of Tinsel Town that give us BFF goals! 

Rupali Ganguly and Sucheeta Trivedi
Rupali Ganguly and Sucheeta Trivedi's bond has stealthily spanned years. These two actresses share a hidden camaraderie that's as delightful as a hidden treasure. Just last year, Sucheeta Trivedi decided to sprinkle some joy on the sets of Anupamaa, where Rupali Ganguly reigns supreme. The reunion of these Ek Packet Umeed co-stars was a whirlwind of laughter and memories, a captivating cocktail of nostalgia.

Akash Choudhary and Naina Singh
In the world of friendship, some pairs really inspire their fans. Naina Singh and Akash Choudhary from Splitsvilla 10 are a great example. They have lots of fun together, as you can see on their Instagram. Through thick and thin, Akash and Naina have been there for each other, creating lots of unforgettable memories during their strong friendship over the years.

Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani 
The bond between Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani has always been an open book, with their vibrant camaraderie proudly on display. Sanaya once spilled the beans, sharing that their friendship is so unbreakable that they even embarked on audition adventures together. 

Shiv Thakre and Abdu Rozik 
In Bigg Boss, people become friends and sometimes enemies too. One special friendship is between Shiv Thakre and Abdu Rozik from Bigg Boss 16. They supported each other even though they had trouble speaking the same language. This strong friendship continues even now. Shiv cherishes Abdu's hugs and thinks he's really innocent.

Sudhandshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma
In the world of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Kavya might have their differences, but behind the scenes, actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma are inseparable besties. Their delightful reels, brimming with fun, never fail to astonish their fans. Sudhanshu has always praised Madalsa's genuine and transparent nature, and her loyalty as a friend.

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor 
For many years, Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor have had a strong bond that has lasted through time. They became friends during the days of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and have been together ever since. Even now, with Smriti being an MP, she still visits her best friend and shares pictures with her. Their friendship shows that some bonds are truly unbreakable and will never fade away, no matter what happens!

Nia Sharma and Rithvik Dhanjani 
When Nia and Rithvik come together, it's like a house ablaze with excitement and energy. Their camaraderie is so vibrant that they frequently treat us to delightful reels and pictures that overflow with joy and lightheartedness. Their bond is an electrifying spark that ignites a whirlwind of fun-loving moments, making us all wish we could join in on their infectious laughter and shared adventures.

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi 
From the TV show Dill Mill Gayye to a blazing friendship, Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have journeyed through several years of camaraderie. Their bond is hotter than a wildfire, and their Instagram pictures stand as sizzling proof! They truly get along like a dynamic duo, leaving fans in awe of their amazing friendship.

Happy Friendship Rupali Ganguly Sucheeta Tridevi Akash Choudhary Naina Singh Shiv Thakre Abdu Rozik Tinsel Town Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 23:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Let's celebrate Salman Khan as the ever-charming and everyone's favorite 'Prem' as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' counts 29 years
MUMBAI: The way Salman Khan owned his screen name, Prem has set a standard of its popularity. Among many of his films,...
Happy Friendship Day: From Rupali Ganguly-Sucheeta Tridevi, Akash Choudhary-Naina Singh to Shiv Thakre-Abdu Rozik; BFFs of the Telly Town
MUMBAI: As the calendar flips to another Friendship Day, we're here to celebrate the enchanting camaraderie that...
Geetanjali Mishra, aka new Rajesh, receives a warm welcome on Happu Ki Ultan Paltan sets!
MUMBAI: Geetanjali Mishra's addition to &TV's Gharelu Comedy, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, as the new Rajesh Singh aka...
Maitree’s Shrenu Parikh completes a decade in the television industry; says, “I owe it to my family and my lovely fans!”
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree - has become an integral part of everyone’s life. Following the journey...
Manisha Rani's Fans Trend 'Deserving Winner Manisha' on Twitter as She Shines Through Adversities on Bigg Boss OTT 2
MUMBAI: In a heartwarming display of affection and admiration, fans of the talented actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Let's celebrate Salman Khan as the ever-charming and everyone's favorite 'Prem' as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' counts 29 years
Latest Video
Related Stories
Geetanjali Mishra
Geetanjali Mishra, aka new Rajesh, receives a warm welcome on Happu Ki Ultan Paltan sets!
Shrenu Parikh
Maitree’s Shrenu Parikh completes a decade in the television industry; says, “I owe it to my family and my lovely fans!”
Tanvi Dogra
Tanvi Dogra shines in a multi-layered dark character of Neetii in COLORS' 'Parineetii'
Sangeeta Kapure
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actress Sangeeta Kapure to enter Dangal TV's show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2
Dharti Bhatt
Dharti Bhatt, Acclaimed as Rashmi from Star Bharat's "Woh Toh Hai Albela," Embarks on Her First Solo Adventure to Thailand
Radha
Here’s what Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan's actress Kirti Nagpure does during her leisure time on set!