Happy to have cast Kushal Tandon and Neha Vaishnav for the music video on Pulwama attack

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com broke the news about Kushal Tandon and newbie Neha Vaishnav bagging a music video based on Pulwama attack. Now, TellyChakkar.com contacted the casting director of the project Mr.Paresh Patel for more details on the same. He spoke at length about his experience shooting with the actors and his thoughts on Pulwama attack. Read the interview.

How did you zero on Kushal for the song?

I have been following Kushal for some time and wanted to work with him. Then came this wonderful opportunity and I knew kushal is perfect to portray this character. Hence I am really happy that we finally worked together. Excited and looking forward to it.

How was your experience of working with Kushal?

Kushal is an amazingly talented guy and most importantly a wonderful human being. He is a fitness icon and carries a great personality. Above all kudos to his amazing acting skills, he has definitely given a very compelling performance. Looking forward to working with him again soon.

How did you cast Neha Vaishnav for this project?

I met Neha at the launch of Boozebumps Restaurant in Goa with my Producer Mr. Rajiv Sinha (Monkeys at work). Neha gave an incredible performance and the audience was mesmerized with her charm and talent. Then and there, I realized she was the one I was looking for. We were really impressed with her rawness and charisma and considering this was a musical film, she was the perfect choice. She has exceeded our expectations and done really well in her debut. I am really satisfied to have casted her and I believe she is a star to watch out for in future.

Your views on Pulwama attack?

Any attack on a nation boils my blood especially if the attack is on defence forces.

It was shocking and sad to watch it on the news. I wanted to be a part of defence since childhood but I couldn't qualify because of my height.I also actively participated in NCC during my school days. My grandfather was in the SI (Police Sub - Inspector) in 1950, so it's in my blood to be a patriot and serve the country.

It was a pleasure to be a part of something patriotic. Earlier I have also done the Casting for a show called SHAURYA on Zee Yuva where we covered the biopics of officers whom we lost during 26/11 attacks while saving our lives. Jai Hind.

Tell us about your future projects.

There are a couple of projects. 2 Marathi Films, 1 Gujarati Film and And Big Surprise coming soon with different roles this time other than Casting.

Wish you all the best, Paresh!