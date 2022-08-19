Happy Janmashtami: Celebs on the significance of Lord Krishna and his sayings in their lives

MUMBAI: It’s Janmashtami on August 19 and devotees of Lord Krishna are getting ready to welcome him home with prayers and his favourite food. Celebrities too are also geared up for the celebration. They talk about the significance of Lord Krishna in their lives, share their plans of performing special puja on the day and what are their favourite sayings of him. Read on:

Ashoka Thackur

Shree Krishna has a lot of impact not only in my life but in everyone’s life. I am a very devotional person, and a very big believer of Shri Krishna. My dad’s name is also Kishan, and his birthday comes on Janmashtami itself, because of which the celebration becomes more special for us. Since he is named after Krishna ji, I feel that there’s a very strong connection between them. We celebrate the birthday and also perform Krishna puja at home, and fast the whole day. Radha-Krishna’s love story is one of my favourites. Their eternal love is inspiring. There is a lot to learn from him, it is a never-ending process. Their love teaches us honesty, trust and respect.

Himanshu Malhotra

I played Vishnu who is an avatar of Krishna in television. It was a great experience playing the role of a God in a TV show and was a great experience. I like Lord Krishna’s philosophies. I will also visit Iskcon temple on Janmashtami and will eat prasad there. My favourite saying of Lord Krishna is ‘The only way you can conquer me is through love and there I am gladly conquered’.

Mreenal Deshraj

I cherish Janmashtami a lot. It seems as though Lord Krishna himself solved all my issues. May the Makhan Chor also steal your worries and offer you peace and happiness within this Janmashtami. I can still picture myself going to the Krishna Janmohatsav at midnight. My favourite quote from Lord Krishna is: "Do everything you have to do, but do not do it with greed, ego, desire, or envy; rather, do it with love, compassion, humility, and devotion."

Ssudeep Sahir

I think not everyone in their acting career gets to play Lord Krishna and I consider myself extremely fortunate that I got to play three avatars—Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu and Lord Ram in Param Avtaar Shri Krishna. As kids in Delhi, I remember we used to celebrate Janmashtami, make Krishnaji’s house, and swing in our society. It was like a big celebration and I have some very happy memories from that time. My favourite saying & something I try my best to follow is – ‘Karm kar, phal ki chinta mat kar’.

Amal Sehrawat

Yes, I am a devotee of Krishna, and Krishan Ji holds a special place in my heart. I remember going for Pooja at the community temple on Janmashtami. We all greatly enjoy Dahi Handi, which also takes place. I read a few pages of the Bhagwat Gita whenever I have time because I believe in it. My favourite saying is-“अहंकार मत कर किसी को कुछ भी देकर, क्या पता – तू दे रहा है, या पिछले जन्म का ‘कर्जा’ चुका रहा है॥” which means, one should not be arrogant while giving charity at any time in life, because maybe he is paying the debt of his previous birth by donating to whom he is giving.

Manish Naggdev

Lord Krishna is such a Charismatic God! I am a Mahadev Devotee but Lord Krishna has a special place in my heart. I do a regular puja on that day but at our place we only eat vegetarian food that has more starters and snacks till the evening. We also go out and watch a few dahi-handi celebrations and also watch a good film. The key to happiness is the reduction of desires is my favourite saying of Krishna ji.