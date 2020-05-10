Happy Mother’s Day: Actor share their memorable moments with their moms

MUMBAI: This Mother’s Day, actors share their wonderful memories with their moms and what they have learnt from them!

Shashank Vyas: My mom was my teacher, mentor, guide. There are many lessons that she taught me. There are few I have successfully followed in my life but that's very difficult for me. I learned kindness and understanding the other person’s pain and took it as my own. Every day spent with her is memorable for me. As a child, I remember, I used to tell her that once I grow, I 'll marry you as you cook so well, you look pretty. My imagination of an idol woman is her. The teaching of Krishna is her name, Geeta.

Rishina Kandhari: Never stop learning is what my mother has taught me. So, I keep learning a new thing every now and then. I’ve become a jack of all treads all thanks to her. There are many fond childhood memories of mom and me one of them is that my mom used to take me for swimming and I remember I used to hang on her back while she used to swim. Her strength, her style, her sensibilities, I’ve inherited. Her name is Kalpna Awasthi.

Sharad Malhotra: My mother Neera Malhotra is in Kolkata. I am going to miss her. I have so much memories of childhood. She is my strength. I would have loved to be with my mother on mother's day but that is not possible. I talk to her daily and would do a video call on mother's day.

Kettan Singh: Now, staying at home, I have realized how much I have missed talking to my mother. I only live with my mother over here. I will be with my mom on Mothers Day and will cook something special for her. I will also play the guitar for her on Mothers Day

Vijayendra Kumeria: The greatest learning from my mother is to stay grounded and always remember where you started. My fondest memory is that when I was a kid, my mom used to make me dress up like Krishna on every Janmashtami and ask my dad to click a lot of photos of me in that look. So, once I must have done some mischief and she started scolding me while I was still in that avatar and I objected to her behaviour and said how can you talk to God like that! And she started laughing and hugged me. I will never forget that laughter and hug.

Arjun Bijlani: My mother Shakti Bijlani is in Malad and I am in Andheri. My mother has supported me at all stages of my life. Her contribution in my life is so much that I have no words to express my gratitude towards her. She has taught me what unconditional love is all about.