HAPPY NEWS for Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur's FANS

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are winning hearts with their amazing chemistry in SAB TV’s show Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The cute couple's on-screen pairing has worked wonders for the show and fans simply love them seeing together.

Siddharth and Avneet shares a great bond both on and off-screen. We have seen the co-stars enjoying each other's company on the sets of the show and also when they are not shooting. Sid and Avneet often share lovely pictures with each other on their Instagram handles which are a delight to see.

Well there is good news for all SidNeet fans.

The duo has been a part of music videos along with their on-going TV shows in the past and now, yet again the duo will be seen in another interesting music video.

Siddharth and Avneet both took to Instagram to announce their association with each other in yet another music video.

Have a look at the post:

Are you excited for this project?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.