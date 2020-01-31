Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra head to Maldives with their daughter

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.

The actress, who acted in films like The Train and Dil Diya Hai, tied the knot with the cricketer on 29 October 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, on 27 July 2016. The adorable duo sets major relationship goals.

Harbhajan is quite active on social media. He makes sure to treat his fans by regularly sharing pictures. Going by his latest post, it seems the duo along with their daughter and pals are going to have a whale of time as they head to Maldives.

Sharing a picture where everyone can be seen flashing a happy smile, Harbhajan captioned his post as, “Here we come Maldives.”

Take a look below at the cricketer’s Instagram post.

Don't they look super happy in the picture?