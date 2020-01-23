Harbhajan Singh feels great to be at the top of the mountain; find out what Irfan Pathan has to tell him

MUMBAI: Harbhajan Singh, who is a well-known name in the world of cricket, never fails to inspire his fans and followers.

The cricketer is quite active on social media. He regularly shares posts to update his followers. His latest Instagram post will give you major travel goals.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video. In the video, he can be seen showcasing glimpses of picturesque mountain. It won’t be wrong to say he was super elated to be at glacier 3000. An excited Harbhajan wrote beside the video, “feeling great to be at the top of th mountain but can’t speak it’s very cold glacier3000 lifetoexplore lifetoexperience.”

His video is giving us major travel goals. Now, guess what? On his post, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is all set to make his acting debut with the film Cobra, commented, “Paaji mein to yaha ki pahadiyon pe intezar kar raha tha?”

Harbhajan Singh had recently graced the popular TV show, Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, which is hosted by none other than Sourav Ganguly. It also saw the presence of other eminent names from the world of cricket including VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Kaif and Zahir Khan.

