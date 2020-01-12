News

Harbhajan Singh’s photo with this special person will make you go aww

MUMBAI: Harbhajan Singh, who is married to Bollywood actress Geeta Basra, is quite active on social media.

The cricketer not just inspires his fans and followers with glimpses from his professional life but also treats them by sharing delightful slices of life. Some of his posts are entertaining while others are adorable.  

He has once again shared an adorable picture wherein he can be seen posing with his mom and family members. The cricketer has the cutest smile as he poses with his mom. Check out his post right here.

Maa

On the personal front, Harbhajan is married to Bollywood actress Geeta Basra. The two are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. They tied the knot on 29 October 2015. They welcomed their beautiful daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, on 27 July 2016. The adorable duo sets family goals.   

