Harbhajan Singh’s swag is on point; check out his cool avatar

MUMBAI: Harbhajan Singh’s swag in his latest Instagram picture is on point!

A well-known name in the world of cricket, Harbhajan is quite active on social media. He regularly shares pictures from his personal and professional life to update his fans and followers about his whereabouts.

He has yet again shared a picture and as mentioned above, his swag game is on point in it. He sported a cool bottom and paired it up with a black T-shirt and black jacket. He stylishly posed for the lens. His look will certainly give you some style tips for this winter season.

The cricketer, who was recently seen in Sourav Ganguly hosted Bengali TV show Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, captioned his post as, “Work for it more than you hope for it.”

Take a look below.

On the personal front, Harbhajan is happily married to Dil Diya Hai and The Train fame actress Geeta Basra. They tied the knot on 29 October 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, on 27 July 2016.

What do you think about Harbhajan’s look? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.