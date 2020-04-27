Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic recreate ‘The Lion King’ scene but with a twist; watch

MUMBAI: The Lion King is one of the most adorable animated films. It narrates the journey of the royal lion cub Simba. Now, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have recreated a scene from the film but with a twist.

Well, today, Natasa took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. The video begins with a glimpse of a lipstick and thumb. The video then focuses on Hardik. Finally, a tilak is being applied on the forehead of the cricketer with the thumb. Well, in the film, the lion cub Simba gets smeared with red across his forehead before being unveiled to the world. And the couple recreated the scene with their own twist. However, Natasa is not visible in the video.

Hardik’s dramatic expression in the video is unmissable. Sharing this fun video, Natasa wrote, “The cutest Simba I know.” Hardik replied to her saying ‘haha’ and added a love emoticon.

Fans made interesting comments on the post. We came across comments like ‘My hardik is a born lion’, ‘Everything about this video screams goals’, ‘Rofl’, ‘Awwwwww this is so cute and funny omgg’.

For the uninitiated, Hardik and Natasa surprised everyone with their engagement news. The duo got engaged on a yacht in Dubai this year. The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple.

