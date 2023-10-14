Hare Ram Pandey from ‘Narayanseva Aashram’ and versatile actress Shefali Shah grace the ‘Shaandaar Somvaar’ episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’

MUMBAI: This Monday, Sony Entertainment Television’s knowledge-based reality gameshow, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, will host versatile actress Shefali Shah and the revered social worker Hare Ram Pandey in its 'Shaandaar Somvaar' episode. Fondly addressed by his close aides as ‘Baba’, Hare Ram ji is a staunch devotee of Goddess Durga and runs a non-government organization named, Narayanseva Aashram, where he adopts young girls who are abandoned and works towards providing them a secure future. Today he is proud to say that he is a father to 35 daughters.

Hare Ram ji started setting up small camps in Deoghar, Jharkhand and, with the help of his family and local volunteers, he nurtured the lives of young girls by providing them with education and care. During the episode, he narrates various heartfelt incidents from his life and fondly speaks about his adopted daughter, Taapasi.

Actor par excellence, Shefali Shah, who has created a niche for herself with her portrayal of diverse characters, will be instrumental in providing thoughtful insights during gameplay and supporting Hare Ram ji. During an engaging banter, the host of the show, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan refers to Shefali as 'Malkinji', owing to her meddling with the set designs of the film, Waqt – when they had collaborated with each other.

The Monday episode will surely be ‘Shaandaar’ in its truest sense.

Be sure to tune in to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 at 900 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television