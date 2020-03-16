'Harphoul Mohini' actor Sunny Sachdev recalls his 'struggles and rejections'

Actor Sunny Sachdeva reveals that his journey to fame was not easy. He feels the success he got is all because of the struggles and rejections.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 10:45
'Harphoul Mohini' actor Sunny Sachdev recalls his 'struggles and rejections'

MUMBAI:  Actor Sunny Sachdeva reveals that his journey to fame was not easy. He feels the success he got is all because of the struggles and rejections.

He says: "I was into modelling before pursuing a career in acting. I still remember my family and friends actually helped me think about acting while I was doing great as a model. And their continuous advice literally made me to give a try to acting as a career."

"I was in Delhi (my hometown) and bagged my first projects in episodic drama. After which I was offered a negative lead role in TV show 'Zindagi Ki Mehek', back in 2017 and it became the turning point of my life. I need to struggle a lot and face rejections. But if you trust your art, one fine day you will get all that you deserve."

Sunny, who was previously seen in the show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', says he always took his struggle positively.

"I never referred my journey to success as struggle, it was a time investment for my career, that time has always kept me high and inspired. I always tried to succeed and it eventually happened," he concludes.

SOURCE: IANS
 

Sunny Sachdeva Zindagi Ki Mehek Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Sunny Harphoul Mohini TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 10:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Priya falls in trouble, Vedika’s vicious plan to steal Ram away
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
CONGRATULATIONS! Shagun Pandey is the INSTAGRAM King for the week
MUMBAI: Ending the month of July by crowning this popular lad who has managed to woo everyone with his charm.  Shagun...
Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone's mind: 'Pathaan' director
MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' have shared a glimpse of the film's leading lady...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shocker! Rudraksh couldn’t prove his innocence, Ruhi gives him a new idea
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Aparshakti moves out of comic roles, plays Kashmiri terrorist in upcoming film
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana is set to play the role of a Kashmiri terrorist in his upcoming film 'Dhoka...
Kumkum Bhagya: Confusion! Pallavi’s behaviour raises suspicions, Vikram is doubtful of her intentions
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Recent Stories
Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone's mind: 'Pathaan' director
Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone's mind: 'Pathaan' director
Latest Video