Harsh Beniwal‘s quarantine is all about new concepts and sketches

MUMBAI: Popular Youtube star Harsh Beniwal who like us all, has been confined to his home, is trying to make the most of his free time by writing and experimenting with different sketches for his upcoming videos. His last video Behen Bhai and Lockdown was highly appreciated for its instant audience connect.

Harsh’s 7.94 million subscribers on YouTube is because all of his content is believable and very real. Its the fact that viewers can easily relate to the videos and that is his biggest strength. He has been working on various sketches off late and experimenting with different methods of shooting without stepping out of his house. The new videos will have something for everyone to enjoy and Harsh is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the same.

Harsh believes, as an entertainer, this is the time to do something that can be a stress buster, “I think the best part of being an artist and entertainer is that you have the power to make people smile. In these times when things are so grim if my content can help bring some joy, I think that is the biggest privilege I can have. We are working on a variety of sketches and concepts and hope to release them as soon as possible."

