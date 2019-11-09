News

Harsh Chhaya set for digital debut with 'Out Of Love'

MUMBAI: Actor Harsh Chhaya will be entering the digital world with the web series "Out Of Love".

In the Hotstar Specials series, Harsh portrays the character of Karthik Kashyap, a wealthy businessman who is happily married with two children.

"After doing television for over 20 years, it was time that I took up a project that is part of the big digital world. I've been waiting for the right project to come along and Hotstar Specials' ‘Out Of Love' perfectly fits," Harsh said.

"It's a show that is based on a simple premise of infidelity but will make you question what the right thing to do is - forgive, forget or fight. The character I play is your typical, urban, rich guy who loves his wife and kids and he's happy, as long as things go his way," added the actor, who will also be seen in the web show "Rangbaaz Phirse".

"Out Of Love" is about a marriage that is poisoned by infidelity and heartbreak. It stars Rasika Dugal as Dr. Meera Kapoor and Purab Kohli in the role of her husband.

The series streams on Hotstar VIP from November 22.

Source: IANS

