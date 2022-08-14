Harsh Rajput recalls being horrified by Nyrraa Banerji's prank

MUMBAI : Actor Harsh Rajput shared how his co-star Nyrraa Banerji played a prank that left him petrified during the shoot of a sequence in a forest in Chail, Himachal Pradesh.

The actors were shooting for their show 'Pishachini'. After the shoot, Harsh said he thought of exploring the forest while it was all dark. He felt like a shadow passed by him and saw someone standing at a distance and suddenly he heard a voice in his ears. When he looked behind, Nyrraa was standing in her black costume and she was laughing.

Sharing his experience, he said: "Nyrraa Banerji professed herself as a ghost and petrified me when we were shooting in Himachal Pradesh. It was the most terrifying yet fun prank anyone has ever played on me."

"Everything fell right on Nyrraa's plate to execute her plan of pranking me, a spooky location amidst the woods, her black 'Pishachini' costume, and the hour of dusk. We all couldn't stop laughing later thinking about all that happened, but I hope I never witness something like this in real life," he added.

'Pishachini' airs on Colors.

SOURCE IANS