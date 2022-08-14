Harsh Rajput recalls being horrified by Nyrraa Banerji's prank

Actor Harsh Rajput shared how his co-star Nyrraa Banerji played a prank that left him petrified during the shoot of a sequence in a forest in Chail, Himachal Pradesh.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 09:00
Harsh Rajput recalls being horrified by Nyrraa Banerji's prank

MUMBAI : Actor Harsh Rajput shared how his co-star Nyrraa Banerji played a prank that left him petrified during the shoot of a sequence in a forest in Chail, Himachal Pradesh.

The actors were shooting for their show 'Pishachini'. After the shoot, Harsh said he thought of exploring the forest while it was all dark. He felt like a shadow passed by him and saw someone standing at a distance and suddenly he heard a voice in his ears. When he looked behind, Nyrraa was standing in her black costume and she was laughing.

Sharing his experience, he said: "Nyrraa Banerji professed herself as a ghost and petrified me when we were shooting in Himachal Pradesh. It was the most terrifying yet fun prank anyone has ever played on me."

"Everything fell right on Nyrraa's plate to execute her plan of pranking me, a spooky location amidst the woods, her black 'Pishachini' costume, and the hour of dusk. We all couldn't stop laughing later thinking about all that happened, but I hope I never witness something like this in real life," he added.

'Pishachini' airs on Colors.

SOURCE IANS 

Harsh Rajput Nyrraa Banerji Himachal Pradesh Nyrraa was standing in her black costume and she was laughing 'Pishachini' airs on Colors. TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 09:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Good News! Pakhi realizes her mistake, Sai-Virat to reunite
MUMBAI:   The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Destiny! Virat and Sai stand against each other, Pakhi’s wish fulfilled
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Mrunal Jain's big dream: Playing a superhero
MUMBAI : TV actor Mrunal Jain, who has been seen portraying different characters on-screen, says that he would love to...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Ruhi’s big plan gets support from the family
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Channa Mereya: Aww! Ginni starts to get attracted towards Aditya
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
Mitaali Nag says she will be remembered for her role in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'
MUMBAI :Actress Mitaali Nag says that she came to Mumbai to become a singer but destiny had different plans for her and...
Recent Stories
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was bullied online after gaining weight
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was bullied online after gaining weight
Latest Video