Harshad Arora is dating this TV actress!

MUMBAI: Actor Harshad Arora made his television debut with an episode appearance in Star Plus's action crime thriller Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek – Arjun. He then played Zain Abdullah in Colors TV's Beintehaa. Since 2019, the actor has been playing Alok in SAB TV's Tera Kya Hoga Alia.

Now, Harshad has opened up about his love life. He is dating his on-screen mother, Aparna Kumar. Both Harshad and Aparna were seen in the show Mayavi Maling where Aparna played the role of his mother. Harshad told a media portal that he is dating Aparna but specified that they are not married.

We wish the couple loads of happiness.

Credits: India Forums