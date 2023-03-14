Harshad Arora To Enter Star Plus' Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Harshad Arora

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gained loyal audience because of it's intriguing and engaging plot. The show's twist and turns finds a way to make viewers hooked on to their television screens with the high octane drama. The current track revolves around Sai residing at the Chavan house in order to win Vinayak's heart where as Pakhi is concerned about Virat's increasing closeness to Sai and now as the family celebrates holi, these celebrations have come with a twist in the lives of the Chavans. The makers of the show are now planning of introducing an interesting character in Sai's life to create more engagement of the audience to the show and it's characters.

Recently there were rumours about Dheeraj Dhoopar, who starred in Kundali Bhagya, to essay the new man in Sai's life, but all these rumours have been put to a stop with the confirmation of Harshad Arora entering the show to add some interesting twists in the life of Sai.

Harshad Arora to play the character of Satya Adhikari in the Star Plus show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Harshad Arora opined about his character, he shares "I am looking forward to play the character of Satya. This is something very different, unconventional and unique from the characters I have portrayed previously. I hope the audience garners the same love and appreciation that the show and the characters has received from the audience"

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar and Shaika Parween. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 pm from Monday to Sunday.

