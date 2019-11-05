News

Harshad Arora reacts to news about Tera Kya Hoga Alia going off-air

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 06:07 PM

MUMBAI: Harshad Arora, who is seen in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, has reacted to the reports of the show going off air.  

There are reports that the show, which was launched with a lot of promise, has never quite managed to rake in big numbers ever since. And because of that, there have been constant reports about the show all set to go off-air soon. Now, reacting to the same, Harshad told an entertainment portal that he doesn't think the show is going anywhere at least for one month or so. It is too early to take a call as they have gone on-air only since August end. He mentioned how the creatives are trying a lot to keep things afloat and increase the numbers soon. If the show reaches 0.5-0.6 TVR soon which just a little more than current numbers then they will be on safer grounds.

Tags > Harshad Arora, Tera Kya Hoga Alia, off-air, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Post diwali bash By slash productions and Lizaa...

Post diwali bash By slash productions and Lizaa Mallik with close friends
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget

past seven days