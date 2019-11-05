Harshad Arora reacts to news about Tera Kya Hoga Alia going off-air

MUMBAI: Harshad Arora, who is seen in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, has reacted to the reports of the show going off air.

There are reports that the show, which was launched with a lot of promise, has never quite managed to rake in big numbers ever since. And because of that, there have been constant reports about the show all set to go off-air soon. Now, reacting to the same, Harshad told an entertainment portal that he doesn't think the show is going anywhere at least for one month or so. It is too early to take a call as they have gone on-air only since August end. He mentioned how the creatives are trying a lot to keep things afloat and increase the numbers soon. If the show reaches 0.5-0.6 TVR soon which just a little more than current numbers then they will be on safer grounds.