Harshad Chopda's 5 most impactful roles on the small screen

MUMBAI: Small screens' underrated hottie Harshad Chopda goes both noticed and unnoticed owing to his on-screen presentations. But whenever he's actively in charge of claiming the spotlight, he nails his performance then and there.

Check out the full-on suave yet minimalist hottie Harshad Chopda's 5 most important roles that helped in claim fame in the showbiz industry.

1. Prem Juneja in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil

From 2008 to 2010, he played his debut role of 'NRI Prem Juneja' in Star Plus' Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil opposite Additi Gupta. The show's ardent viewers instantly fell in love with both him and his on-screen chemistry with Additi.

2. Anurag Ganguly in Tere Liye

From 2010 to 2011, Chopda portrayed the character of 'Anurag Ganguly' in another Star Plus' soap Tere Liye, opposite Anupriya Kapoor, who played the role of 'Taani Banerjee'. He was well-noticed for playing the character of a perfect 'beta' (son).

3. Raghavendra Pratap Singh in Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?

In 2012, he portrayed the 'prince in a shining armour' character of 'Raghavendra Pratap Singh' in Life OK's Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, opposite Sriti Jha and Karanvir Bohra.

4. Sahir Azeem Chaudhary in Humsafars

In 2014-2015, he played 'Sahir Azeem Chaudhary' in Sony TV's Humsafars, opposite Shivya Pathania.

5. Aditya Hooda in Bepannah

Talking about his breakthrough performance and most sensuous on-screen chemistry with co-star Jennifer Winget, Harshad came back to television with Colors TV's Bepannah in 2018, wherein he portrayed the role of 'Aditya Hooda'. Bepannaah's success and popularity helped it enter the list of top 5 shows in its very first week. Harshad was highly acclaimed by critics for nailing his character 'Aditya'.

