Harshali Zine roped in for ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
29 Nov 2019 03:16 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update from the digital medium.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming web-series Ragini MMS Returns 2.

We exclusively reported about actress Navneet Kaur,Rishika Nag, Vikram Rathod, Aarti Khetrapal and Mohit Duseja bagging the project. (Read Here: Aarti Khetrapal bags ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS returns 2)

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood will play the leads in the show.

While we also informed our viewers about Sunny Leone also being a part of the project.

Now, the latest update is that actress Harshali Zine will also be a part of Ragini MMS Returns 2.

Harshali has proved her acting chops in Main Maayke Chali Jaugi on Sony TV. She was also a part of ALTBalaji’s Boss: Baap of Special Service.

We couldn’t connect with Harshali for a comment.

past seven days