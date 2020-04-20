News

Harshita Gaur reacts to the news of her affair with Naveen Kasturia

Read on to know what Harshita Gaur has to say about her rumoured affair with Naveen Kasturia.

TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2020 02:53 PM

MUMBAI: There were reports that Harshita Gaur and Naveen Kasturia are more than friends. The actress has finally broken her silence on the news of her affair with Naveen Kasturia.

When a leading entertainment portal asked Harshita how does she react to the link-up reports, the actress said, "That's okay, as long as people have something to talk about you. But I find it really amusing. Honestly, such link-ups don't bother me. Naveen and I were doing a series, where the couple is madly in love and doing everything to get married and while shooting, we became really good friends. So, I think the vibe was created like that."

She added, "Even today he is very special to me and I have learned a lot from him. We are still in touch as very good friends."

