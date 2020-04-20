Harshita Gaur reacts to the news of her affair with Naveen Kasturia

MUMBAI: There were reports that Harshita Gaur and Naveen Kasturia are more than friends. The actress has finally broken her silence on the news of her affair with Naveen Kasturia.

When a leading entertainment portal asked Harshita how does she react to the link-up reports, the actress said, "That's okay, as long as people have something to talk about you. But I find it really amusing. Honestly, such link-ups don't bother me. Naveen and I were doing a series, where the couple is madly in love and doing everything to get married and while shooting, we became really good friends. So, I think the vibe was created like that."

She added, "Even today he is very special to me and I have learned a lot from him. We are still in touch as very good friends."

Credits: SpotboyE.com