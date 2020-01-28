Harshita Gaur reveals why she won’t be working in a TV show now

MUMBAI: Harshita Gaur has carved a path for herself in the television world. She rose to fame with her performance in the youth-based show, Sadda Haq, which aired on Channel V. She played the lead role of Sanyukta Agarwal and won the hearts of viewers.

Even though Harshita has tasted success in television, but right now she doesn’t have the time for this medium. In an interview with India Forums, when she was asked if she has any plans of coming back on television, she said, “I don’t have a set plan, I’m getting offers from web so I’m doing it. I’m open to doing TV but the commitment for a television serial is too much and right now I don’t have the time for that.”

Speaking about her new shows, Harshita will be next seen in Zoom Studio’s upcoming web series Happily Ever After and Mirzapur 2.