Has Aashika Bhatia found love in Roshan Gupta?

Now, we have an update related to popular television and Bollywood actress Aashika Bhatia. Aashika is also known as one of the very popular social media influencers. (Read here: Aashika Bhatia versus the online retail company: The matter stands resolved)

She has always been in news related to her love life and her sassy replies to trolls.

Well, her ugly breakup with Satvik Sankhyan grabbed many eyeballs.

But, it looks like now Aashika has moved on in her life and has found someone special.

As far as Aashika’s social media posts are concerned, it seems like Aashika has found love in good friend Roshan Gupta aka Rosh.

The duo has shared many pictures on Instagram and have poured their feelings for each other in the captions which indicates that the duo is in love.

