Has Akanksha Puri found love again?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri has been grabbing headlines. It was due to the actor's growing closeness with Mahira Sharma in the house that Akanksha announced breakup up him, and so did Paras after his exit from the controversial show. Well, now, it looks like Akanksha Puri has moved on and found love in someone else. No, we aren’t just saying this for the sake of it! It’s the actress’ latest Instagram story that has got us wondering.

In the picture, Akanksha is seen flaunting her newly-manicured nails; however, it was the beautiful rock on her ring finger that caught our attention. Well, the fact that Akanksha was sporting the diamond on her ring finger got us thinking if the lady has found the new love of her life after Paras.

Her caption read, 'First time got this done at home. Thanks @amorurnails for your special home visit service. I could get this nails done sitting at home.'

Have a look at the picture.

Credits: SpotboyE