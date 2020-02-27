News

Has Qurbaan Hua fame Karan Jotwani taken a break from work?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2020 11:34 AM

MUMBAI: Karan Jotwani is well known for shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Aap Ke Aa Jane Se. He had two shows, Qurbaan Hua and Bebaaki, lined up.

However, it seems that the actor has taken a break from both serials to focus on his health. There have been reports of the actor undergoing through stress in his personal life. He has decided that his work will take a backseat, at least for some time. Karan has requested the production house (Full House Media) to give him few days off. So currently, he is not shooting for Qurbaan Hua. Hence, the makers have been focusing on tracks of other characters.

Speaking of his other show Bebaaki, it’s an ALTBalaji web series which has Karan and Kushal Tandon in main roles. Unfortunately, the actor has even opted out for now from the show.

Karan who has always been vocal about his struggle with depression and even written about it on social media.

Get well soon, Karan!

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Karan Jotwani Qurbaan Hua Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Yeh Hai Aashiqui Aap Ke Aa Jane Se Bebaaki ALTBalaji Karan Kushal Tandon TellyChakkar

