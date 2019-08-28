Has Star Plus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna gotten an extension?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, produced by Dipti Kalwani’s Sunny Side Up, has apparently got an extension.



There were recently reports about the show, which features Zain Imam and Shrenu Parikh, going off air .



It was also mentioned that Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will be replaced by Ved Raj’s upcoming mythological show Namah from 16th September.



However, we have now been informed that apparently, the show has gotten an extension for some more days and is expected to wrap-up by the end of September or beginning of October.



We could not get through to producer Dipti Kalwani for a confirmation.



Well, if the news turns out to be true, then fans can enjoy watching the show for some more time.