Has Vivek Dahiya quit TikTok amidst the Coronavirus pandemic?

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill. With the increasing threat from the deadly virus, the lockdown in India has now been extended to May 3, 2020. While some are just praying for things to get back to normalcy, others are pointing fingers at the people in China from where apparently the pandemic started spreading. Many are suggesting a ban on products and apps by China, one of which is TikTok.

Recently, Vivek Dahiya was questioned by some netizens for using the app, despite the harm that the neighboring country has done to the world. The actor often uses the application to make cute and funny videos with his wife Divyanka Tripathi. Sharing his thoughts on his Instagram handle, the hunk wrote a long note to express his views on the same.

In the open letter, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star stated that the virus does not discriminate between caste, creed, and nationality. Moreover, he also mentioned that TikTok users and makers are in no way responsible for spreading the virus. He very straightforwardly conveyed that merely because the application originated in China, it does not have to be banned or not used by anyone who wishes to. He further stated that the need of the hour is to spread only positivity around.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla