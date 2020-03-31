Hatim is one of the craziest shows I've ever done : Pooja Banerjee

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kii actress Pooja Banerjee is one of the most versatile actresses in our industry today.

She has been around from a long time and has essayed a variety of characters which has not only challenged her creativity as an actress but has left the audience in awe of her. One such character she played was in the television show, The Adventures Of Hatim on Life OK as Perizaad.

The show is streaming on television once again and Pooja felt nostalgic about the show. She took to social media to post a picture of the same and mentioned that it was one of the craziest shows she has worked on...

