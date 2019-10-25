News

Havan on the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 10:59 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai PYaar Key (Directors’ Kut) is loved by many.

The actors and their characters have been very well received.

Soon, the show will focus on Abeer and Mishti’s (Shaheer Shaikh and Rhea Sharma) marriage.

The producer of the show Rajan Shahi conducted a special Havan on the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Rajan and team Director’s Kut is quite religious and spiritual as they often do Havan’s and pooja’s on their sets.

Have a look at a few pictures from the Havan which was held today morning:

View this post on Instagram
Havan on the sets of#yehrishtehaipyaarke on the occasion of Dhanteras to seek the blessings ofAlmighty. . . [email protected] more updates. . . #yehrishteyhainpyaarke #tvshow #actors #dhanteras #onsets#behindthescenes #tvactor #tvserial #kuku #kunalkuhu #starplus #tellyworld#tellywood #entertainment #abirmishti #exclusive #instadaily #instadaily#instaclick #instagood #tellycelebs #actorslife #rajanshahi #ritvikarora#kaveripriyam #tellychakkar

A postshared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)on

Actors Rithvik Arrora and Kaveri Priyam can be spotted being engrossed in havan and prayers.

Post Havan, a special cake cutting has been organised by the makers to celebrate Rithvik and Kaveri’s birthday.

Needless to say, such activities would surely boost the morale of the cast and crew of the show.

Keep it up, Rajan!

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key, Kut, Rajan Shahi, Abeer, Mishti, Kunal, Meenakshi, Mehul, Vedika, Rhea Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh, Rupal Patel, Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam, Sameer Dharmadhikari, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at a song launch

Celebs at a song launch
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

past seven days