MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai PYaar Key (Directors’ Kut) is loved by many.



The actors and their characters have been very well received.



Soon, the show will focus on Abeer and Mishti’s (Shaheer Shaikh and Rhea Sharma) marriage.



The producer of the show Rajan Shahi conducted a special Havan on the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key on the occasion of Dhanteras.



Rajan and team Director’s Kut is quite religious and spiritual as they often do Havan’s and pooja’s on their sets.



Have a look at a few pictures from the Havan which was held today morning:

View this post on Instagram Havan on the sets of#yehrishtehaipyaarke on the occasion of Dhanteras to seek the blessings ofAlmighty. . . [email protected] more updates. . . #yehrishteyhainpyaarke #tvshow #actors #dhanteras #onsets#behindthescenes #tvactor #tvserial #kuku #kunalkuhu #starplus #tellyworld#tellywood #entertainment #abirmishti #exclusive #instadaily #instadaily#instaclick #instagood #tellycelebs #actorslife #rajanshahi #ritvikarora#kaveripriyam #tellychakkar A postshared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)on Oct24, 2019 at 9:56pm PDT

Actors Rithvik Arrora and Kaveri Priyam can be spotted being engrossed in havan and prayers.



Post Havan, a special cake cutting has been organised by the makers to celebrate Rithvik and Kaveri’s birthday.



Needless to say, such activities would surely boost the morale of the cast and crew of the show.



Keep it up, Rajan!