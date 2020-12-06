Have bonded well with Akash Mukherjee: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni

MUMBAI: "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki" actress Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni has joined the cast of Madhu and Mahesh Pandey's "Gupta Brothers". She is paired opposite Akash Mukherjee, who plays the role of Alok, in the show, and said that even though it's been a few days, she has bonded well with him.

"Akash is a very good guy, he really made me feel comfortable on the sets, in fact he was telling me that it doesn't look like that we have met for the first time. Though it's only been a few days since I started shooting, we have bonded well. We read our lines together and have fun, he is very co-operative," she said.

Aishwarya will play the role of Aditi in the show. Sharing some details about her character, she said, "My character is that of a rich, brat, bubbly girl, who is madly in love with Alok, and she wants him at any cost and she will do anything to get him. Her only bad quality is that she is very stubborn. Since she belongs to a rich family, her father has given her everything and she is always in her comfort zone. She is used to it, but only time will tell whether she adjusts in Alok's family or not. I am enjoying playing this character and it has many shades so as an actor I get to explore my skills too."

The "Saam Daam Dand Bhed" actress also spoke about the show "Gupta Brothers" and said that it is different from the saas-bahu sagas and that makes it interesting.

"'Gupta Brothers' is a nice concept. Initially, it was a comedy and now it has become a family drama. I am pretty much liking the way the story is turning. It has an interesting plot, it's not just saas-bahu drama but it is based on youngsters and their lives, and what all problems they face. It is very different from other TV shows. When I initially saw the promo of the show I liked it and I thought I wish I could be a part of the show, and luckily I am now. It has such a great cast and the storyline is also interesting," she said.

Sharing her experience of working with Mahesh Pandey Productions, Aishwarya said, "This is the first time I am working with this production house and it has been really good so far. They are taking all the COVID-19 related precautions to make sure everyone is safe. The production team, the direction team, the actors are nice, they are very supportive and I love the positivity on the sets."