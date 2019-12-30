Have a look at Ashnoor Kaur and Avneet Kaur chilling out at this house party

MUMBAI: The celebrations for the New Year have already started across the world. People are chilling out in beautiful locations with their friends and family. Amidst all this, house parties are always the best option. Two of the most popular actresses, Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur are chilling out at a fun-filled house party with their friends and family.



Ashnoor and Avneet shared several pictures and videos on their respective Instagram accounts where they are seen enjoying every bit of the gathering. We can also see Vishal Jethwa, who was recently seen in Mardaani 2.



Take a look at the pictures.

Ashnoor and Avneet both are quite popular among the fans and enjoy a huge fan following on Instagram. The diehard fans of these actresses were thrilled to them together in the same frame. Both were dressed in their stylish avatars.The two of them were having a gala time chit-chatting with their friends and family and it was such a delight to see this.On the work front, both Ashnoor and Avneet are quite successful in their respective careers. While Avneet is seen on SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga as Princess Yasmine, Ashnoor is seen as Mini in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes.