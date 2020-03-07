Have a look at team Sanjivani's wrap-up party

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 was launched with much pomp. But it did not manage to live up to the expectations of the audience. The show is all set to soon go off-air. The star cast shot for the last episode yesterday (March 6) and later in the night they partied hard with producer Siddharth P Malhotra at the wrap-up bash.

Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Gaurav Chopraa, and other team members happily posed for pictures.

Siddharth shared few pictures from the bash on his Twitter account and wrote, 'It’s a wrap for a show that we will look back as a team with happy memories always..bonds for life yet again.'

Have a look.

It’s a wrap for a show that we will look back as a team with happy memories always..bonds for life yet again @SurbhiChandna @namitter29 @gauravchopraa @rohitroy500 we missed u @Mohnish_Bahl and all who couldn’t make it last night pic.twitter.com/QNHBO8QkNe — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) March 7, 2020

Lead actress Surbhi Chandna also shared several fun videos from the shoot on her Instagram account where she can be seen bonding with her co-stars one last time on the sets. At the wrap up party, Surbhi and Rohit Roy were seen dancing and singing together.

Have a look.

Credits: TOI