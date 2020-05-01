Have a look at the best memory of Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one most loved shows of the small screen. The sitcom which has been running on the small screens for more than a decade has become everyone's favourite.

The show gained huge popularity over the years because of its light-hearted comedy. There is never a dull moment in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and that's what makes it watchable for the viewers.

Every character of the show has its own uniqueness which makes them a hit among the viewers. Be it Jethalal or Bhide, all the actors have made their characters so lively that it is a real delight to watch them on the small screen.

Now one of the most loved characters is Jethalal which is the centre character of the show. Since the past two days it has been a dark day for the entertainment industry as we lost two icons in less than 24hrs.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning after a two-year battle with cancer. The moment the news broke out, fans and colleagues started to pour in love and support for the actor.

And one such fan was our own Dilip Joshi aka Jehtalalon of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The actor shared a photo with the superstar and captioned it saying Dream come true moment for me on the Set of TMKOC.

Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor had visited the sets of TMKOC to promote their movie Do Dooni Chaar.

He also said that he is grown up watching his movies in single screens when film watching was an event itself.

Well, the entire nation was shocked with this news and there is no doubt that we lost a legend that worked in the industry for more than six decades.

Dream come true moment for me on the Set of TMKOC. pic.twitter.com/YWh5fmKzeT — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) April 30, 2020