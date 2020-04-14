News

Have a look at this throwback photo of Kapil Sharma and Ibrahim Ali Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2020 07:33 PM

MUMBAI: Fan clubs frequently find childhood pictures of their favourite stars and share them on social media. Many of these make us nostalgic.

Recently, a photo of Saif Ali Khan's handsome son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his younger days with ace comedian Kapil Sharma has been doing the rounds. Yes, a few days back, a fan of the comedian-actor shared a throwback photo from Kapil's show, wherein the Pataudi Khandan's young son looks elated to get clicked with Kapil.

In the selfie, Ibrahim looked dapper as he donned a blue t-shirt and made some quirky expressions, while Kapil was all smiles. He sure looks as handsome as his father Saif, and the picture is beyond adorable.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Saif Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan Kapil Sharma childhood pictures The Kapil Sharma Show TellyChakkar
