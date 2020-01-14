Have Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal WON MTV Splitsvilla X2?

MUMBAI: Its raining news this morning!

Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the television industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from MTV Splitsvilla X2.

The last episode was full of interesting tasks. Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhna Sharma secured their place in semi-finale by defeating Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshiya.

In the semi-finale task, Ashish Bhatia- Miesha Iyer won against Alfez and Aradhna while Priyamvada Kant-Shrey Mittal won the Love Tornado task against Bhavya Singh and Uday Singh. In the grand finale, Ashish-Miesha and Priyamvada-Shrey will lock horns with each other.

According to our sources, apparently Priyamvada and Shrey will be winning this season of the show. A source close to the show revealed, “The winners are quite unexpected and those who prove their mettle will win with just a margin of 26 seconds as it was time-bound task”.

Although the source did not clearly mention about Priyamvada-Shrey victory, we could pick up the hints and guess that these two has won the show.

Whom are you rooting for in this season of MTV Splitsvilla X2?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.